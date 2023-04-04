SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse bell tower received a lighting upgrade this week.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best approved $3,534.29 to purchase and install compact flood lights on the 157-year-old courthouse bell tower. The courthouse, which was rededicated in December following the conclusion of a $4.7 million renovation project, will soon be ready to bid out for the next phase of the renovation project.
"If you drive through town at night, look up at the bell tower, not the top, but the window part, it looks really nice," said Schiccatano.
This is the first time the tower itself has had lighting like this. The clock was lit up, but the tower has lighting on all four sides now, said Schiccatano.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved the payment of $334.29 for the purchase of the lights from Home Electric and $3,200 to TRA Electric for the installation of the lighting.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said no grants were used for the new lighting. The money came from county funds, he said.
Renovations included outside facade work to restore the courthouse to its original look, including the clock tower; a new fourth courtroom on the second floor, an attorney-client room, a new HVAC system and a new handicap-accessible ramp.
In May 2021, county commissioners approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315, which includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355, which includes three alternates. Unexpected change orders increased the original bid of $4.3 million to $4.7 million.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
The county used approximately $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds toward additional expenses related to HVAC work as well as leftover funding from the county prison project.
The county was awarded a $100,000 grant from PHMC for this next phase of county rehabilitation courthouse project. The county will use the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant for the tile floor on the main corridor on the first floor.
Skavery said McKissick Associates Architects, are working on the design and reviews of the flooring project. The county had hoped to have this finished sooner, but the project was delayed a few months, said Skavery.
"It will be bid soon," said Skavery. "We hope to have that within the next month or so."
In other business, the county commissioners on Tuesday approved:
An agreement for a geographic information system (GIS) with Union County on behalf of the 911/Public Safety Department.
An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Service agreement with Cintas paid through the ARPA COVID funds at a rate of $2,664 per month for three years.
Advertisement for bid proposals for new carpet or flooring in the county human services complex, courthouse, career center and administration building.