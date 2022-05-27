SUNBURY — A bench warrant issued on Friday morning for a Shamokin father charged in the death of his 8-week-old infant was lifted only 30 minutes later when the defense attorney requested a continuance.
Brandon Mark Garancheski, 28, of Shamokin, was scheduled for a status conference in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, but neither he nor court-appointed defense attorney Matthew Allen Slivinski, of Selinsgrove, did appear. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan told the judge that Slivinski had a scheduling conflict and wasn't able to appear in court.
Saylor issued a bench warrant around 10 a.m. Friday. Less than 30 minutes later, Slivinski arrived at court and was granted a continuance for Garancheski. Saylor lifted the bench warrant.
Slivinski indicated that he and his client were not at the status conference because a written continuance had been filed but it had not yet made it to the court. A bench warrant was not issued and the case was rescheduled for a status conference within 60 days.
Both Garancheski and the child's mother, Patricia Zimmerman, 30, of Shamokin, are charged in connection with the child's death.
The infant, Jax Mark Garancheski, was discovered by Zimmerman on Oct. 13 when she entered a bedroom in her home and did not see her son in his crib but saw he was underneath Garancheski, prompting her to yell for the man to wake up, police said. Emergency responders took the child to Geisinger Shamokin Area Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said Garancheski had methamphetamine in his system and Garancheski told officers he had used the drug days prior to the incident.
Garancheski and Zimmerman are both charged with a felony count each of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person. Garancheski is facing an additional misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Garancheski has been free on $30,000 cash bail since Dec. 1. Zimmerman’s bail is set at $2,500 unsecured.
Zimmerman, who is represented by attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. July 25 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.