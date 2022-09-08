SUNBURY — Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle will be the district’s leader for the next five years after an 8-1 vote extended his contract through 2028 at Thursday’s board meeting.
Bendle, who is in his fourth year as the district’s leader, will receive $144,000 with a 2.5-percent raise each year after, after board members, Wendy Wiest, Slade Shreck, Mike Stender, Jeff Balestrini, Mike Thomas, Justin Lenner, Jennifer Wetzel and Lori Garman all voted in favor of the new deal. Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker voted against the contract.
“First, I want to thank the board for their support with renewing my contract to serve Shikellamy,” Bendle said. “Shikellamy is a very special place and I am proud to serve this community. I feel that we have made great strides, brought a sense of financial stability, and focused on opportunities for our students over the last few years. I am excited to continue service here and continue to make Shikellamy even stronger.
The board also unanimously approved a public hearing to be held on Feb. 9 so Business Manager Brian Manning can explain the switch from earned income tax to a tax based on their earnings if the public were to vote on the issue.
Residents will be able to learn more at the public hearing and then the voter would have the opportunity to eliminate the occupational tax and instead pay a tax based on their earnings.
Manning said the hearing would be held at the Shikellamy High School auditorium at 6 p.m. prior to a regular school board meeting.
“This is a great night for Shikellamy,” Shreck, who led the charge in getting the public hearing, said after the vote. “We have a good start on our tax structure changing.”
Manning said a public hearing is held so that residents can attend and learn the advantages and disadvantages of making the switch.
He said if the hearing is held in February, the question on the ballot would be placed on the November 2023 General Election ballot, and the process would begin to switch the following year if approved.
The board also unanimously voted to join with a western Pennsylvania school district in backing a Berks County man in the ongoing legal battle with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) in an effort to have the sports governing body remain subject to The Right to Know Law and release financial records.
The Butler Area School District filed an “Amicus Curiae” — an opinion to the court even though the party is not part of the case — which states the district supports Simon Campbell, of Berks County, in his quest to acquire thousands of financial documents from the PIAA. The attorney for Butler Area wrote in the opinion the district does in fact use public tax dollars to pay the PIAA fees for sports.
At the meeting, Stender agreed.
“An organization such as the PIAA, who uses taxpayer-funded facilities, taxpayer-funded referees, and student-athletes that are coached by taxpayer-funded coaches should be open and honest about how their organization is ran,” he said after the vote.
Bendle agreed.
“I agree with the board’s decision and always believed the PIAA is a public organization,” he said.