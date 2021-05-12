SUNBURY — Schools across Shikellamy School District will remain open even if a scheduled strike by the district’s support staff goes on as planned Friday, superintendent Jason Bendle said.
The Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association alerted Bendle Tuesday night of its intent to go on strike Friday. Bendle said he was made aware of the work stoppage on Tuesday night by email from the union.
The union represents the district’s classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries.
Union President Jody Kovaschetz said, “the district is being unreasonable with demands on our union, and unrealistic on us.”
According to district solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020. Negotiations fell through and both sides are at a standstill leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.
Directors listened to proposals from outside agencies but nothing was decided or voted on, according to Director Slade Shreck.
On Wednesday night Bendle released a statement on behalf of the district saying approximately 64 secretaries and aides (aides for classrooms, cafeterias, offices, and personal care aides for students) are represented by SESPA. All other district staff, including teachers, administrators, food service employees, maintenance and custodial staff, and bus drivers will continue working, Bendle said.
“The district will temporarily reassign current employees to cover the positions of those employees who choose to strike so that operations will continue,” Bendle said. “Administrators and other district educators will provide classroom coverages, and each school will have coverage for its offices and cafeteria.”
Aides or secretaries who choose not to strike may come to work, and the district will honor the current working conditions of the labor contract for those employees, Bendle said.
“The district has been negotiating with SESPA since January 2020. SESPA’s contract expired June 30, 2020. Outsourcing of employees has been a significant issue throughout negotiations,” Bendle said. “Detailed information about negotiations is available on the district’s website. Two additional negotiation sessions are still scheduled.
“We are very hopeful the union will quickly return to the negotiations table,” school board President Wendy Wiest in a press release. “We are committed to finding a mutually beneficial resolution while maintaining the financial integrity of our school district budget.”
Shreck and director Jenna Eister-Whitaker both said they are also hopeful for a resolution for the students’ sake.
Kovaschetz said the union was asking for a 75-cents-per-hour raise but dropped to 60 cents to which the district only would agree on a 30-cent raise.
She said the district also is trying to cap salaries which means people that are going to be working in the district would be capped for nearly 20 years of service, and give back $600,000 in annual givebacks by employees through wage reductions or healthcare concessions, according to the union. According to documents on the Shikellaly website, the savings to the district if the group is outsourced, would be $725,000 in savings.
Kovaschetz said the 65 union members want to continue to negotiate and come to a compromise.
The district offered 30 cents an hour pay increases with a cap at $18 per hour except for those making more than $18 as they would be grandfathered, according to the documents on the Shikellamy School District website.
Kovaschetz said the group plans on forming the picket line in front of the Shikellamy Administration Building on Packer Island at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Levin said the total cost to the district with the 70 employees’ salaries and benefits comes to $2.047 million, per year. The district’s total budget is approximately $50 million. The district plans on raising taxes 2 mills in their upcoming budget.
Shikellamy School directors have their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Shikellamy High School cafeteria.