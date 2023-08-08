MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board approved Berkheimer, a tax collection company, to collect the 2023 real estate and per capita taxes for Limestone Township effective Sept. 1 following the resignation of tax collector Nancy Walter.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the board members unanimously approved the deputizing of Berkheimer to perform the duties of the tax collector. Walter’s resignation is effective Aug. 31.
“We are required to appoint someone for the remainder of this year,” said Business Manager Renee Jilinski. “They (Union County) will be putting notices out, a letter to all political parties, so they can appoint someone to appear on the fall ballot. If they are elected, someone is in that position for the next two years for 2024 and 2025.”
Walter’s resignation presents some challenges, said Jilinski.
“All the tax bills go physically to her home address. It is not a P.O. Box and she is moving,” said Jilinski. “There will be some responsibility from Ms. Walter to turn those tax bills over to the district so the payments can be applied timely. We have to collect the information here and send it to Berkheimer.”
The district will work with Berkheimer to send out notices to all Limestone Township taxpayers to let them know of the new address and where to send their tax payments, she said.
“Obviously we’re left with very little time,” said Jilinski. “We’ll do our best to communicate. We’ll put something on Facebook and get all the communications ready. This is the first step.”
In other business, the board approved the creation of an ACCESS Program Clerk Position to coordinate the management of the School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP) to maximize District reimbursement.
The SBAP permits a Local Education Agency (LEA) to receive reimbursement for health-related services, provided to Medical Assistance enrolled children, under 21 years of age, as documented in an Individual Education Program. Funds that are reimbursed from the federal Medicaid School-Based ACCESS Program for direct health related services are kept in LEA specific accounts at the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Jilinski said the district has not requested any drawdown funds from the program since 2017.
SBAP can fund the new position as well as the salaries of paraprofessionals, supplies and equipment.
“Im shocked to hear that there’s been no draw down since 2017,” said Director Amy Wehr.