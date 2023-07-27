A Berwick teen pulled a world-record-breaking deadlift at a Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate (RPS) meet earlier this month.
Giana Berlin, 17, pulled 345 pounds on her second deadlift, breaking the previous world record of 340. On her third attempt, Berlin broke her own record with a lift of 370 pounds.
The first-time competitor said she was ready for a challenge, starting with her first pull at 315. “I had anger set on that bar and I wanted to lift it,” Berlin said. “I started at 315 and I was thinking ‘this is lightweight, simple work.’”
Heading into her second lift, Berlin said she knew she was close to the record, but didn’t know just how close. “I knew it was coming, but when I heard the announcer say it would break the world record, the adrenaline went up,” Berlin said.
Her coach, Taylor Faulk, said he was confident going in that Berlin could set the new record for her age group.
“I honestly was very optimistic that she could break the record,” Faulk said. “Barring something major happening, I knew she had a very reasonable shot at it.”
After setting a new world record for her age with a successful 345-pound deadlift, Berlin attempted any even higher pull at 370.
“I hadn’t lifted that heavy in a while, because I didn’t want to hurt myself. A few months prior, I lifted 385,” Berlin said. “So at 370, I’m thinking ‘I’ve lifted heavier,’ but it’s scary because you’re breaking your own record.”
Berlin’s successful pull at 370 pounds was somewhat of a shock, even to her coach, he said.
“Did I think she was going to add that much on top of the 345? I wasn’t sure,” Faulk said. “That was the cherry on top.”
Berlin said she also competed in squat and bench where her top lifts were 225 pounds and 145 pounds.
Faulk said he had been working with Berlin for about a year and saw the potential in her early on.
“Even in some of her early lifting videos, you could tell there was a lot of raw talent there,” he said. “I train quite a few boys around her age, and she was out-lifting probably a majority of boys her age.”
Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate is one of a few federations that host meets across the country, according to Faulk. “It’s a federation I’ve always liked and I knew they were very lifter friendly,” he said. “I feel really comfortable sending my lifters there.”
As for how many other lifters Berlin was up against when it came to breaking the record, Faulk said likely thousands since the federation began collecting data in the early ‘70s.
Although she said she would absolutely compete again, Berlin claimed powerlifting takes a certain toughness.
“It’s not for the weakhearted and it requires a lot of mental strength,” she said. “But you will have the best time of your life. It hurts but it’s so worth it in the end.”
Faulk reiterated a similar theme, describing the mental gains that result from training.
“I don’t think you have to be at Giana’s level to garner benefit,” he said. “I think the big impact, more so than even physical strength, is the emotional well-being in terms of confidence, setting goals and doing something you never thought you could do.”
According to the coach, these mental benefits are sometimes even more prominent in his female trainees.
“Especially with female lifters, the lifting isn’t so much about the physical, but the emotional benefits and the confidence from the journey,” Faulk said. “That can be valuable for anybody, it’s non-gender-specific.”