DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Police have filed harassment charges against a Berwick woman and a Geisinger security officer following an emergency room incident last week, according to Chief Fred Dyroff.
Melissa Reed, 35, of Berwick, was being disorderly in the emergency room of Geisinger Medical Center and security attempted to restrain her. Reed scratched the wrist of and spat at Geisinger security guard Kenneth Meyer, police said.
Meyer, 64, also of Berwick, retaliated by slapping Reed's face, according to Mahoning Township police.
The department said they have filed harassment charges against both Reed and Meyer in Montour County District Court.