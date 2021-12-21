SUNBURY — All businesses who were named Best of the Valley in The Daily Item’s reader survey earlier this year have been notified of the recognition and have received their plaque or should soon.
A company not affiliated with The Daily Item or the contest has been reaching out to finalists, urging them to click on a link and to order a plaque. Winners of The Daily Item’s Best of the Valley will receive a plaque directly from The Daily Item.
For more information, call Advertising Director Lori Seebold at 570-988-5437.