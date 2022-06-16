New York Times bestselling author Riley Sager, a native of Danville, will stop in Harrisburg on June 28 as part of his new book tour.
Sager, better known as Todd Ritter in Montour County where he grew up, will appear at Midtown Scholar Bookstore, 1302 N. Third St., Harrisburg, at 7 p.m. June 28 where he will have an in-person conversation and book signing on his new thriller, “The House Across the Lake.” Sager said he was hesitant about returning to in-person book events two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I miss meeting readers in person. There’s nothing like it,” said Sager, a 1992 graduate of Danville Area High School and current resident of Princeton, New Jersey. “I just love this book so much that I was willing to brave travel in uncertain times to reach as many readers as possible.”
Born and raised in Danville, Sager still has family in the area. His parents still live in the borough, his sister lives in Bloomsburg and other family lives in the area. He attended Penn State University where he studied film and communications. He has lived in New Jersey since 1997, having worked at The Courier-News for 10 years and The Star Ledger for seven years.
“It’s always neat to discuss your book face to face with people, no matter where I’m at,” he said. “I think it will be especially nice to be back in Pennsylvania doing that.”
Sager is a New York Times bestselling author of six novels, most recently “Home Before Dark” and “Survive the Night.” His first novel as Sager, “Final Girls,” has been published in 30 countries and won the ITW Thriller Award for Best Hardcover Novel. His latest book, “The House Across the Lake,” will be published on June 21 by Dutton Books.
Sager often mentions his home state of Pennsylvania and its communities in his novels. He specifically mentions Danville High School in “Lock Every Door,” released in 2019. Main character Jules Larsen finds a class ring of someone who went missing from Danville in 2014.
“I like to pay homage to where I’m from,” said Sager. “I haven’t lived there for 25 years, but it is where I grew up and it was a very formative time in my life. Danville is where I first found a love of reading and I spent way too many hours at the Thomas Beaver (Free) Library. It’s always fun to be able to throw a little nod to the area in there.”
Alex Brubaker, manager of Midtown Scholar Book Store, said he is looking forward to June 28.
“It’s always exciting to host a New York Times bestselling author, but to host an author with small-town Pennsylvania roots is truly, truly, special,” said Brubaker. “Riley Sager has made it big, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to his home state. I hope Riley’s ready, because it’s going to be a full house in Harrisburg.”
“The House Across the Lake” is “Rear Window on a lake with some big surprises,” said Sager. “It’s about an actress named Casey (Fletcher) who gets herself into some publicity trouble and is banished by her mother to the family’s lake house in Vermont. While there, she meets the glamorous couple in the house across the lake: Tom and Katherine Royce. They are perfect in every way, and Casey is a mess in every way.”
Casey starts watching the couple, discovering that the marriage is not as perfect as it seems. One day, Katherine disappears and Casey suspects Tom of foul play, he said.
“The book goes bonkers after that,” said Sager. “I’m very proud of it. This is not a new idea. Other writers have done this kind of thing before. Movies have done it — “Rear Window” being the big one. I was very hesitant to do this story of voyeurism until I got an idea of how to make it very unique and shocking.”
People Magazine called it Sager’s best twist yet.
Sager said he finished his previous novel “Survive The Night” and went on vacation on a lake house in Vermont exactly like the one in the new book. He truly intended this to be a vacation.
“The first night there, I poured myself a bourbon, I went on the back porch that sat right next to the water, and I stared at the houses on the other side of the lake,” he said. “They were all lit up and beautiful and made me start thinking ‘Who lives there? What is their life like? What secrets are they hiding?’ At that moment, I knew that “Rear Window” on a lake could possibly be a book.”
He spent the entire vacation on that porch plotting out the new book, he said.
Readers will notice that this book is from the point of view of a female protagonist, much like his other books.
“It started with ‘Final Girls,’ which needed to be told from the first-person point of view of a woman,” said Sager. “That’s the trope in horror movies: the final girl. I didn’t even think about it, I just knew that’s what had to happen for this story to be told. So I wrote it, and it was really successful and very well received.”
When it came time to write more, he tried a similar voice, he said.
“The only reason I can really give is that I’m drawn to characters who are kind of underestimated and looked down upon, who find a bit of strength they didn’t know they had,” said Sager. “For me, that’s an interesting character for me to explore. Not just a woman, but a woman who has to prove herself.”
Sager said he writes thrillers because he loves being scared.
“I love being on the edge of my seat and being in suspense. I’m a huge fan of thrillers. It’s also very fun to create them. It’s very enjoyable to come up with ways to tighten up the tension ever so slightly until people keep turning those pages.”
Sager’s book tour started on Sunday with a virtual event. He will make stops in Texas, Arizona, Missouri, Ohio, Collegeville, Pa., and Harrisburg. His final event is a virtual session with Barnes & Noble’s Midday Mystery Series.