LEWISBURG — Dr. Nicholas Christakis, the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, will present a lecture, “The Lasting Social Impact of the Pandemic,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bucknell University.
Christakis is hosted by the Open Discourse Coalition and the Bucknell Program for American Leadership. The guest lecturer is a social scientist, physician and the New York Times–bestselling author of “Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live.”
The event will be held at Trout Auditorium in the Vaughan Literature building at Bucknell. This event is free and tickets are not required. Masks are required indoors at all campus locations.
“Dr. Christakis has written the definitive book to date on the social impacts of the pandemic. His work explores what it means to live during a plague and what we can do as individuals and as a society to understand, adapt, and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to this opportunity for students to engage with one of the world’s foremost authorities on social networks and an advocate for free expression on campus,” said Dr. Chris Ellis, professor of political science and co-director of the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy at Bucknell.