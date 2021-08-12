MIFFLINBURG — Amy Clipston, bestselling Christian and inspirational fiction author, will appear virtually via Zoom at Herr Memorial Library on Sept. 11. The author will discuss her newest release, “The Heart of Splendid Lake.”
The public is invited to attend the book talk event held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 500 Market St. The online appearance begins at 10:30 a.m. and includes a question-and-answer period and refreshments. Guests can pre-order an autographed copy of Clipston’s new book and other swag for $15. Order by Sept. 4 at the library or call 570-966-0831 for more information.