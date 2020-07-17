A 52-year-old bicyclist from Mifflinburg is in critical condition today from injuries suffered when he was hit by car while riding on the Rails to Trails in Buffalo Township, Union County, on Monday.
According to state police at Milton, Joseph S. Shamburg was riding west on the trail and entered the roadway in front of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Margie H. Lohr, 74, of Mifflinburg. Lohr attempted to stop but was unable. Shamburg was thrown from his bike, police said. Lohr stopped at the scene.
Shamburg was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where he was listed in critical condition today, according to a hospital spokesman.
Buffalo Township EMS transported Shamburg to the hospital. Lohr was not hurt, police said. Shamburg's family members took his bike from the accident scene, according to the report.