DANVILLE — A bicyclist who was struck by a Pottsville driver last week remains in critical condition at Geisinger on Tuesday, according to public relations at Geisinger.
Larry M. Robbins, 61, of Danville, was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 31 after being struck by a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Michael J. Carr, 41, of Pottsville. The incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 31 at 2856 Continental Boulevard (Routes 44 and 54) in Limestone Township, Montour County, police reported.
Carr was traveling east in a 2011 Subaru Outback on Continental Boulevard in the right travel lane. Robbins was cycling east on Continental Boulevard along the south shoulder in front of Carr, police said.
The collision occurred as Carr approached Robbins from the rear and drifted onto the south shoulder of the roadway. Carr made an initial side swipe impact with Robbins, police said.
After the initial impact, Carr came to a final rest on the south shoulder facing east. The force of the impact caused Robbins to be separated from the bicycle, police said.
Robbins and the bicycle came to final rest along the road on the south edge in a grassy ditch, police said.