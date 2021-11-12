MIFFLINBURG — A 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle suffered minor injuries Friday morning when he collided with a school bus at Line and Market streets, according to Patrolman Jackson Stroup.
The boy injured his left arm and was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, Stroup said. The accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. There were students on the bus. No one else was injured, Stroup said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has video surveillance in that area is asked to contact Stroup at 570-966-1027.