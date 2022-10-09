LEWISBURG — The sun was shining and the temperatures were mild, making it a beautiful weekend for participants of the Fifth Annual UnPAved gravel road bike race.
UnPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley is billed as “premier raw road adventures through forest hills and the idyllic farm country of Central Pennsylvania.” The race begins and ends at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in East Buffalo Township and draws thousands of cyclists and their families to the area each year.
“We estimated about 1,800 to 2,000 people participated from across the United States, Canada and even Australia,” said Cimarron Chacon, UnPAved race director and founder of Gro Races, where she also serves as and chief course designer.
The UnPAved course is built as a series of lollipop loops , making it easy to add on more or take on less, depending on how riders are feeling. For the ambitious, extra parts of the course were open, and for the casual, riders were able to take their time on a shorter or less challenging course.
There were three options for riders that included courses extending 120, 90 and 54 miles.
“The majority of the event happened today,” Chacon explained on Sunday. “But we’ve been welcoming people to the community since Friday.”
According to Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, UnPAved attracts cyclists of all levels, including some pro mountain bike competitors.
“The entire thing is family friendly,” said Miller. “It is totally a community effort that makes these racers feel welcome. The community has really embraced them.”
There were several events over the span of the past few days that were scheduled as a part of the UnPAved event, including a pub crawl, a bike expo and a film festival at The Campus Theatre.
“We also moved the Lewisburg Fall Festival to coincide with this event,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. “I’ve talked to many people who have come early just to enjoy those things.”
Ruby said the 2022 fall festival was “the best one yet.”
Chacon said that she has seen the event grow in the last five years to include not just bicyclists, but larger groups of friends and families.
“Very few people come alone,” she said. “We have people who come with their spouses and children and make it a family event. Sometimes they all ride and sometimes the families and friends are just here to cheer them on and enjoy the activities.”
Although the main race was held Sunday and included a 120-mile round trip ride, there was also an option for the UnPAved Slumber Party. That allowed participants to leave Saturday night and ride to Poe Paddy State Park where they camped out overnight and then made the ride back at their leisure Sunday.
Sarah Powell came all the way from Toronto, Canada, for the race, and was part of the group who chose the Slumber Party option. It was a choice she regretted sometime during the night.
“It was cold,” she said. “So cold I couldn’t sleep.”
Even so, Powell said the ride back to Lewisburg was “stunning” and “totally worth it.”
Powell has been riding bikes for the past eight years and travels all over to ride. She spent the entire week in Pennsylvania for this event.
“I found the event online and it looked interesting,” she said. “So we came down and spent some time in Philadelphia before heading here.”
And, despite the cold, she said she loved it.
“The mountains were absolutely stunning,” she said.
She hopes to come back next year, but said she will be better prepared for the nighttime temperatures.
Rachael Sage of Philadelphia and Jennifer Scala of State College thought the event was a hit.
“It was awesome,” said Sage. “It was well organized and put together. And there was such a big turnout.”
Hearing that people plan to come back again next year makes Miller happy.
“When this started in 2014 it was a dream,” said Miller. “And by 2019 we knew we had something special. The idea was to bring people into the area and that can’t happen unless we all work together. We have had a great collaboration with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and UnPAved and think it shows that it was the right idea.”
Miller estimated the influx of people over the past few days has boosted the local economy by about $2.3 million — not just to Lewisburg, but to surrounding towns who received business via hotels, restaurants, shops and more.
“It benefits the entire region,” said Miller.
Chacon agreed.
“Everything we wanted (for this event) has come true,” she said. “I love it, and from here it can only get bigger and better.”