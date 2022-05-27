MILTON — Milton’s Saint Paul’s UCC opened its doors to 22 bicyclists from the University of Illinois, who are now into the second stage of their annual 4,000-mile bike ride from New York City to San Diego.
The bicyclists call themselves the Illini 4,000 and the idea behind the trek is to collect stories on the way, raise funds and heighten awareness for cancer research.
Late Thursday evening they arrived in Milton and stayed overnight at Saint Paul’s said Pastor Timothy Hogan.
“What a wonderful group of people,” Hogan said Friday morning. “We had a local family with members who had cancer and survived come in and meet the group. This brought home the importance of what the Illini 4,000 are doing.”
On Friday, as it began to rain lightly, 22 cyclists headed out on Route 192 to State College, where they will rest for a day before moving on, said their spokesman, Peter Katsogianos.
One of things the group is tasked with is finding places to stay overnight on their journey for free, Katsogianos explained. ‘We do this over the course of the school year. We talk to a lot of churches, YMCAs, park district buildings, and so far, everyone we meet on the trip has been really accommodating. They’ve offered us food, so much hospitality. It’s been great to connect with people in so many communities.”
The group flew into New York City from Champaign, where Illinois University is located. Once in New York, they were able to pick up bikes.
“Not a lot of us are experienced cyclists, but those of us who are experienced made sure we’d all have road bikes for the long cross-country trip,” said Katsogianos.
For many of the cyclists, this is their first time in Pennsylvania, and Katsogianos said many of the hills have been challenging.
“The weather has been awesome,” he said, ‘good for riding long distances, although we were told there might be rain on Friday.”
You can check out more information about them on Facebook or on their website at www.illini4000.org.