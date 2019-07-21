Biden not first politician to land college gig

HARRISBURG — The University of Pennsylvania paid former vice president Joe Biden hundreds of thousands of dollars to serve as a faculty member, according to financial disclosure forms released by his campaign.
Biden’s not the first politician to leave office and then land a gig as a celebrity faculty member of an elite university.
At the University of Pennsylvania, he was paid $371,159 in 2017 and $405,368 in 2018.
The arrangement is not unprecedented. Former vice president Al Gore was hired as a Columbia University professor after losing the 2000 presidential election. Gore taught a “special non-credit seminar” on “Covering National Affairs in the Information Age," according to a Columbia University announcement at the time.
Former Gov. Tom Corbett has a gig where he teaches one class a semester for the law school at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, a stint he picked up in 2015 after losing the 2014 governor’s election to Tom Wolf.
Biden was hired by the University of Pennsylvania as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor in 2017. Biden took a leave from that position earlier this year when he launched his campaign seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, said Ron Ozio, a spokesman for the University of Pennsylvania.
Officials at both Penn and Duquesne said the benefit of having renowned political figures on campus to interact with students makes the move worthwhile.
“Vice President Biden has helped to expand Penn’s global outreach while sharing his wisdom and insights with thousands of Penn students through seminars, talks and classroom visits,” Ozio said. “He has been able to reach out to prominent world figures, bringing them to Penn’s campus for forums and conferences to discuss and debate critically important issues including immigration, climate change, Brexit, national defense, and global diplomacy.”
At Duquesne, Corbett co-teaches one class and teaches another on his own, said Associate Law Professor Joe Sabino Mistick.
Corbett — who served as a federal prosecutor and the state’s Attorney General before being elected governor — teaches a class on the Functions and Duties of a Prosecutor.
“Without comparing it to Vice President Biden, I can tell you Gov. Corbett has been an active member of our law school,” Mistick said. “For our law students, the opportunity to just sit down in my office and join a conversation with the former governor, that’s invaluable.”
While Corbett teaches, Biden’s appearances at Penn have been less frequent and haven't include teaching any classes.
The University of Pennsylvania student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian has documented Biden’s appearances on campus: four in 2017, four in 2018, and one in 2019.