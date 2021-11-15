Valley child care providers, advocates and some lawmakers say the federal proposal to fund child care is crucial to sustaining programs and keeping workers in the workplace.
Under the latest plan, most families would spend 7 percent or less of their income on child care, opposed to the average 13 percent of income families with one child under age 5 currently pay, according to a recent Treasury Department report.
Part of the $1.85 trillion human infrastructure plan includes $400 billion allocated for universal pre-kindergarten and other child care programs, increasing the pay of child care workers and expanding the child tax credit. The House bill would phase in the new child care entitlement program over three years, starting immediately for prekindergarten for families who earn their state’s median income. Enrolled families would receive subsidies to use at participating facilities, which could range from child care centers to home day cares.
The bill could be a game-changer, local officials said.
“If this bill to get the government to spend more on child care passed, our job would be done,” said Art Thomas, chairman of the Early Learning Investment Committee of Susquehanna River Valley.
Maureen Young, who has been working in child care at SUMMIT Early Learning since 1998 and currently serves as headteacher in the toddler room at the Mifflinburg day care center, said she’s seen families struggle to afford child care costs.
“It’s expensive if you don’t qualify for funding,” she said, adding that the Biden administration’s proposal for helping working parents pay bills would make it easier for them to access and pay for child care.
Child care workers’ wages would also be raised with the new plan.
During the pandemic, CARES Act funding provided tens of thousands of dollars for Valley child care providers, which helped boost pay rates for workers and other expenses. In March, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the allocation of $303 million in CARES funding, money used to stabilize enrollment, increase safety and increase pay.
Still, it wasn’t enough to recruit new staff or sustain programs, said Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell.
“In July, we raised hourly rates between $1.50 and $5,” said McDowell.
Doug Bertanzetti, executive director of SUMMIT Early Learning, which operates five child care centers in the Valley, said the funding did provide a small raise for employees at the Keystone 4 centers — where headteachers are required to have a bachelor’s or associate's degree.
“But they still get paid less than a McDonald's worker,” Bertanzetti said.
The problem is there isn’t enough money to raise child care workers any higher without making it unaffordable for families, he said, and that’s why child care advocates and providers say government subsidies are necessary.
“If you don’t have affordable child care, you don’t have parents in the workplace,” Bertanzetti said.
Families are due the fifth child tax credit this month which is part of the pandemic recovery funding. The fifth payment — $300 for children under age 6 and $250 for children ages 6-17 — should be deposited into the bank accounts of eligible parents this week. The final payment is due in December though the remaining payments will have to be claimed when 2021 taxes are filed.
“There are nearly 2 million women in America not working today simply because they can’t afford child care,” said Biden at a press conference last month. “We’re going to make sure all families making less than $300,000 a year will pay no more than 7% of their income for child care. And for a family making $100,000 a year, that will save them more than $5,000 on child care.”
Increasing wages
A recent report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury showed that a child care worker earned on average $12.24 an hour, but the national living wage in 2019 for a single adult was $16.54 an hour, according to MIT’s living wage calculator. Also, according to the Treasury report, more than 15 percent of child care workers live below the poverty line and half rely on public assistance programs in 41 states.
The problem is there isn’t enough money to raise child care workers any higher without making it unaffordable for families, Bertanzetti said, and that’s why child care advocates and providers say government subsidies are necessary.
“If you don’t have affordable child care, you don’t have parents in the workplace,” he said.
The proposed bill is said to increase the pay for child care workers and preschool teachers to match elementary school teachers. The median hourly wage for a kindergarten teacher of 5-year-olds is roughly $32.80, compared to the $14.67 median hourly wage for a preschool teacher of 4-year-olds, according to the 2020 Early Childhood Workforce Index from University of California, Berkeley.
The proposed bill is said to increase the pay for child care workers and preschool teachers to match elementary school teachers. The median hourly wage for a kindergarten teacher of 5-year-olds is roughly $32.80, compared to the $14.67 median hourly wage for a preschool teacher of 4-year-olds, according to the 2020 Early Childhood Workforce Index from Berkely.
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen is a proponent of government assistance, saying it will spark economic development.
“It’s past time that we treat child care as what it is — an element whose contribution to economic growth is as essential as infrastructure or energy,” she said last month. “This is why the Biden administration has prioritized the Build Back Better proposals, many of which are now moving through Congress. Enacting them is the single most important thing we can do to build a stronger economy over the next several decades.
Sides drawn
The multi-trillion-dollar spending package has split Democrats and Republicans nearly down the middle, with only a few moderate Democrats withholding their support.
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey supports the bill because of the positive, long-term support it would give to families.
“I think it just connects with real life. If you can think of what middle-class families have been suffering through, and lower-income families, as well, they were suffering long before the pandemic. Ever more so in the grip of the pandemic,” Casey said. “Coupled with the tax cut they have been receiving, or continue to receive, it's a powerful combination to change the economic fortunes of families that are really struggling.”
For federal leaders “offended” by the bill, Casey said that for 40 years most of the tax cuts have been helping large multinational corporations rather than families.
“Families almost never get a cut, never get a break and never get help with paying bills or getting from one day to the next or one bill to the next,” he said.
For the bill to pass in the Senate, it will take every Democrat and independent to vote in favor of it, plus a tie-breaker from Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite this, Casey is still optimistic for its passing before Thanksgiving.
Not all representatives share his sentiment for the bill. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, worries about the cost of the bill.
“It’s important to note that what the Biden administration calls ‘free’ child care or pre-K is not actually free but funded by the taxpayer,” he said. “Families deserve affordable options for child care, but merely changing who pays the bill does not make it more affordable.”
Keller said House Republicans on the Education and Labor Committee and Ways and Means Committee have created solutions to address rising child care costs, including a plan to use $50 billion in “already appropriated funds” to support access to child care.
Families are due the fifth child tax credit this month which is part of the pandemic recovery funding. The fifth payment should be deposited into the bank accounts of eligible parents this week. The final payment is due in December though the remaining payments will have to be claimed when 2021 taxes are filed.
“The best way to make child care more affordable is to pursue policies that allow families to keep more of their own money, instead of one-size-fits-all mandates that put Washington in control,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed this report.