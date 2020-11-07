HARRISBURG -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and with it, the presidential election, according to The Associated Press.
The AP called the race in Pennsylvania for Biden shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The state’s 20 electoral votes would be enough to give him the 270 to win the presidency.
Biden was leading in the state by about 34,000 votes at the time. Trump had been ahead after in-person votes were counted, but Biden had been closing the gap as mail-in votes were counted and by Friday morning, the former vice president had taken the lead in Pennsylvania.
“I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden said on Twitter just before noon. “I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not,” he said.
His victory in Pennsylvania means that the state of his birth -- Biden was born in Scranton -- delivered the crucial votes to give him the presidency.
Just over 76,000 mail-in ballots remain uncounted, more than half of them from Allegheny County and Philadelphia. But Biden got about three-times the number of mail-in ballots across the state as Democrats tended to embrace the option while Republican voters opted to vote in-person.
“I am excited that Pennsylvania helped put Biden over the 270 electoral votes needs t become President-elect Biden,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in an email to campaign supporters. “This is a monumental moment in our nation’s history and Pennsylvania played a major role in making it happen.”
President Donald Trump insisted that the race isn’t over.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts,” Trump said in a statement. “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”
Trump will be the first incumbent president to lose re-election since George H.W. Bush in 1992.