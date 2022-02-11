PennDOT advertised the first bids for the southern section of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project.
On Friday via Zoom, Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on the status of the $900 million project. The advertisements to bid for the first contract—estimated to be between $100 million to $125 million—went out last week.
"We received final approval needed on those bidding documents at the beginning of the month from our central office and the Federal Highway Administration," said Beck. "That allowed us last week to advertise for bids for that first construction contract, which will primarily be for the roughly 5 million cubic yards of earth work required for the project."
Contractors will have eight weeks to review plans, ask questions and prepare bids. A virtual pre-bid meeting will be held early next month, said Beck.
"We may open bids as early as March 31," said Beck. "That bid opening date may end up being slightly later depending on the feedback we receive from the contracting community throughout the process."
PPL Electric Utilities has made progress with raising or shifting its electric transmission lines that cross CSVT's path. PennDOT's design team are working on the second and third contracts for structures, including nine bridges, and pavements, said Beck.
Movement on the northern section has been "pretty quiet lately" due to the winter weather, said Beck.
"New Enterprise anticipates paving operations to start back up in April," he said. "They're currently buttoning up their plans for the guide rail, signing, lighting and other work that needs to be completed in order to open the new highway to traffic this year."
Overall, the southern section is scheduled to open in 2027. The northern section with the $156 million river bridge will be ready for drivers this year, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, previously said last month.
Beck said PennDOT has been discussing the grand opening plans for the northern sections and the groundbreaking ceremony for the southern section. The agency will be reaching out to local partners to commemorate those milestones, he said.