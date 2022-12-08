MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board awarded bids for the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Lab in the middle high school.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, board members awarded the general contracting bid to eci-Construction for $288,900; the HVAC bid to Leibold Inc. for $215,000; the plumbing bid to Leibold Inc. for $82,700; and the electrical bid to K&N Electric Inc. at $201,200. The total contract amount awarded for all prime contracts is $787,800, which comes under budget of the estimated low costs of $800,000.
Business Director Kaitlin Rosselli said the district is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds toward the project. The goal is to have the project completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The existing band room would be renovated into the STEM lab, and the band and choral programs would share a similar-sized space in a storage area that will also be renovated.
At June’s meeting, the board approved Lauren Coker for the position of technology coordinator at a salary of $48,500. The board also approved Coker as a STEAM/STEM coordinator for program implementation and curriculum writing at a stipend of $8,000. At last month’s meeting, the board approved the design fee proposal for the STEAM Lab in the middle high school that includes architectural, interiors, and engineering scope through Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, of Mechanicsburg, at a cost of $68,500.
In February, technology education instructors Jared Haas and Joe Kahl, along with about a dozen students, presented their plan to the school board, outlining the location and equipment needed to introduce additional technology education courses, the renovations necessary to turn the existing space at the high school into a lab and the need for a third faculty member in the department — the last of which came to fruition in June.
The board also re-appointed the following positions: Troy Laudenslager as president, Dennis Erdman as vice president, Linda Gutkowski as PSBA Legislative Representative, and Linda Gutkowski and Dennis Erdman as representatives for the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center.