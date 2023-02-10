SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors are seeking bids for the installation of turf and stadium lighting updates at Shikellamy Stadium.
Directors voted Thursday to allow Superintendent Jason Bendle to hire ELA Sport, of State College, to begin seeking competitive bids for the turf and track.
Directors also agreed to begin receiving bids on upgraded stadium lighting at the complex.
The Shikellamy Stadium will have turf when the 2023 fall sports season is underway, possibly before the season kicks off, Bendle said.
Bendle said the board met with representatives from ELA Sport, of State College, and the group said barring any issues, the turf field would be in place within the first two weeks of the start of the season, which includes multiple sports that can use the field — football, soccer and field hockey.
“We are preparing for it to be ready for the fall,” Bendle said.
The field will also be receiving upgrades and new bathrooms, but Bendle said those projects will not be completed by the start of the season.
The field will also receive a new six-lane track after core tests showed the existing track needs to be replaced.
The $5.2 million project is set to begin in the spring, officials said.
Bendle said the district continues to work with the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, and ELA Sport.
The district went with six lanes instead of eight because of the cost difference, officials said.
Bendle said the price of the new complex will increase some because the track had to be completely replaced but he wasn’t sure what the difference would be yet.
According to Todd Smith, project manager for ELA Sports, adding two more lanes to the track would cost $750,000 to $1.2 million because there would need to be alterations to the visitor bleachers side and additional pedestrian access.
According to Business Manager Brian Manning, the district has $4.2 million of the funds in capital reserves and a construction fund, so taxpayers would not have to expect a tax increase to foot the bill.
The remaining $800,000 and an additional $200,000 for lighting would be raised through a campaign held by the Braves Foundation.
Directors agreed they would let the foundation handle the campaign and would spend only the money they raised on the project.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities.
The additional $2.7 million is for the building additions to the complex.