LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township and Union County Rail Trail Authority intend to replace a traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 45 and 2007.
At Monday night's public meeting, EBT supervisors voted to proceed with a public bid announcement for the multimodal grant project that includes a traffic signal replacement at the intersection of Market Street/Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) and Fairground Road (Route 2007).
EBT is responsible for securing this funding, which was a joint application with the authority for a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon for the adjacent mid-block crossing of Route 2007 by the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The funding is an 80/20 matching grant. The total project is $674,571.
EBT has been working with McCormick Taylor on the engineering for the project. The supervisors typically approve each step in the biding process, including the approval forstaff to proceed with advertisement. The Union County Rail Trail Authority has provided their consent to proceed with bidding, the supervisors said.
