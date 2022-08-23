DANVILLE — Six bids on a bridge maintenance and repair project were opened and read aloud, but not voted on at the Montour County commissioners' meeting Tuesday morning.
The meeting had to be postponed due to lack of a quorum. Only one commissioner, Ken Holdren was present. Commissioner Dan Hartman was on vacation; and Commissioner Trevor Finn was away on an unexpected fire call.
Holdren plans to reach out to the other two commissioners about a rescheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Bids for the five-bridge project were still opened in public. Joshua Stetts, of the Larson Design Group, of Williamsport, said he would examine the bids and make a recommendation before the next voting meeting.
The bids were:
Mid-State Paving, of Middleburg, $243,561.95.
CriLon Corp., Somerset, $307,285.48.
Jay Fulkroad and Sons, McAlisterville, $328,115.61.
Kevin E. Raker Construction, Sunbury, $329,117.38.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, of State College, $361,770.
Lycoming Supply, Williamsport, $416,375.