SUNBURY — Bids for an estimated $6.5 million fish project at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam will be opened on June 29, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The nature-like fish passage will be constructed on the western shore of the Shamokin Dam borough between the dam itself and the Fabridam Park, Many fish ladders are made of concrete or other man-made material, but this one will have a similar concept using natural features, he said.
The head of the fish passage will start at the area referred to as the T-wall and will have a curving sweep down below the dam and head back out into the river. There will be a series of riffles and holes, and the holes or deep spots are where the fish will rest while moving up and down the river. There are a total of four pools. Along the downstream side of the fish passage there will be a walking path that will serve as the bank to the fish passage but also as pedestrian access to the river for recreational purposes, according to DCNR.
The width of the fish passage will vary some in different sections but in general the fish passage channel with be roughly 36 feet wide, he said. During higher water periods it may be as wide as 100 feet. The length of the fish passage will be just under 900 feet long, according to DCNR.