SUNBURY — County officials on Wednesday opened the first bids for the Northumberland County Rehabilitation Project, bringing the renovation of the 156-year-old building one step closer to starting.
First Deputy Controller Staci Raker, Carl Kanaskie of McKissick Associates Architects, economic development coordinator Justin Skavery and administrative secretary/ombudsman Karen Collier met at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the administration center in Sunbury in front of nine contractors. Solicitor Frank Garrigan will review the three electrical bids, three HVAC bids and two general contracting bids and then present the bids at Tuesday's public meeting for consideration.
"We'll be looking at the bids for best price and workmanship, and we'll be selecting the most appropriate one at the next meeting," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano, who did not attend the bid opening.
The total project for the 156-year-old courthouse will cost approximately $4 million if county officials address everything in a 101-page feasibility report completed by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg. The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Electrical bids were from Apollo Group, of Kingston, for $465,000; Mariano Construction Inc., of Bloomsburg, for $595,000; and TRA Electric, of Watsontown, for $345,570. Each contractor also had five alternate bids for other items not included in the base bid.
HVAC bids were from Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, for $1,448,00; LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, for $1,211,000; and Lugalia Mechanical, of Liverpool, for $1,489,000. Each contractor also had one alternate bid for other items not included in the base bid.
General contracting bids were from Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, for $2,927,300; and Bill Anskis Company Inc., of Paxinos, for $2,641,000. Each contractor also had six alternate bids for other items not included in the base bid.
Neither Hepco not Anskis submitted a bid for stained glass repair in Courtroom 2, said Kanaskie.
Skavery said the meeting went fine.
"It was a nice turnout," he said. "We're exciting it's coming together."
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funds will be used toward Phase I of the project, including restoration of the exterior, ADA ramp, bell tower, window sills, masonry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical system, as well as the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom
In September, the county was awarded a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which requires a $100,000 match from the county. Funding sources could come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, county leaders said.
A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.