MANDATA — Bids are out for the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Lab in the middle high school at Line Mountain School District.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, Superintendent Dave Campbell announced the project is moving forward and bids are likely to be awarded at a future board meeting before the end of the year. The board also approved a longterm substitute for music and approved new fees for medical and vision.
The cost of renovations and equipment is estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million worth of COVID-19 relief funding. The goal is to have the project completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The existing band room would be renovated into the STEM lab, and the band and choral programs would share a similar-sized space in a storage area that will also be renovated.
At June’s meeting, the board approved Lauren Coker for the position of technology coordinator at a salary of $48,500. The board also approved Coker as a STEAM/STEM coordinator to do program implementation and curriculum writing at a stipend of $8,000. At last month’s meeting, the board approved the design fee proposal for the STEAM Lab in the middle high school that includes architectural, interiors, and engineering scope through Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, of Mechanicsburg, at a cost of $68,500.
In February, technology education instructors Jared Haas and Joe Kahl, along with about a dozen students, presented their plan to the school board, outlining the location and equipment needed to introduce additional technology education courses, the renovations necessary to turn the existing space at the high school into a lab and the need for a third faculty member in the department — the last of which came to fruition in June.
In other business, the board approved the employment of Ashley Fister as a longterm substitute teacher in music for the 2022-23 school year at a salary of $40,500, retroactive to Oct. 10.
At last month’s meeting, Campbell said the district was having trouble filling music and counselor positions despite advertising for the position. No candidates were completely certified.
Emma Libby finished the 2019-2020 school year for the former teacher from February 2020. Her first full year was 2020-2021; her last day is Friday after her resignation was accepted by the school board on Aug. 9.
Chad Romig was hired this past June to replace a retiring guidance counselor. Romig resigned for a different position at Southern Columbia Area and the school board accepted his resignation at Tuesday’s meeting.
The vacant music position is one position for 5-12 Choral director and K-4 music teacher. The vacant guidance position is one for K-9 guidance counselor, said Campbell
The board also approved the contract with Capital Blue Cross for medical and vision insurance coverage effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. Medical fees decreased from $56.15 to $50.15 per month. The vision fee decreased from $4.38 to $4.16 for a single person and from $12.70 to $12.06 for multiple people.