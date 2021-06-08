LEWISBURG — A Neighborhood Biergarten opens Wednesday at the Lewisburg Farmers Market on Fairground Road in East Buffalo Township.
Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg, and Civil War Cider Co., Lewisburg, will offer their beverages Wednesdays at the market throughout the summer. There also will be lawn games, outdoor seating and the opportunity to order food from other market vendors.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and invites members for lunchtime networking.