SUNBURY — More than 2,000 fans packed Spyglass Ridge Winery to listen to county music stars Big & Rich Saturday night.
“This is what Pennsylvania is all about,“ John Rich, of Big & Rich said.
“I love it here at Spyglass.”
The band stood backstage and met with fans, including Ryan Sumi, 27, of New York, to whom Big & Rich gave a guitar and took backstage to sign the instrument and take photos. Later in the show Rich called Ryan to the stage while the band performed a song.
“We love meeting with the fans,” Rich said.
For Sumi’s mother, Lynda, it was a great experience meeting the band.
“What awesome people they are,” she said of the band. “And Spyglass is just awesome.”
Big & Rich took to the stage to a thunderous ovation and played hits songs, including, “Save A Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” as the crowd danced and sang along.
“What a great night,” Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said.
“We are truly honored to see so many of our friends and family and we look forward to doing it all over again year after year — with each and every one of the people who attend.”