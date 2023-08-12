SUNBURY — Big Mambos Latin Bistro owner Ronny Rodriguez broke down in tears after he stood in his newly expanded eatery and could only say the words, “thank you.”
Rodriguez, along with his business partner, Nicole Rodriguez, recently went through an expansion of the eatery that sits on 9-11 N. Center St. in Sunbury.
For the past four years, orders could only be picked up at the service window, but in the next two weeks, the bistro will have inside seating with eight tables.
“When this was all done and we were ready to show it off all I could do was cry,” Ronny Rodriguez said. “I looked around and I was so thankful for everyone who helped with this and for the community that has supported us from day one.”
In 2019, just weeks after opening, Big Mambos Latin Bistro hired five new employees the thoughts of expansion began to get more and more serious, he said.
“I can’t say enough how I am blessed,” he said.
Now, the eatery will hire an additional six people to help with the inside seating, he said.
The plan is to serve dinner inside from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, but those plans are quickly headed to also serving lunch inside.
Everything is made fresh to order, and Ronny Rodriguez said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Nicki Rodriguez said she is also thrilled for the opening of the dining room.
“This was something we couldn’t wait to do,” she said. “It was a long process but we are finally here and so excited for people to come in and dine.”
Ronny Rodriguez said people will have to call to reserve a table but he hopes to add more hours in the future.
“We will see how everything goes,” he said.
Customers can still call ahead with their order at 570-600-2122.