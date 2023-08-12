ELYSBURG — Say what you will about the existence of Bigfoot and other supernatural beasts, but thousands of believers — and skeptics — flocked to Elysburg on Saturday for a fun-filled day of controlled mayhem and hairy monsters.
The occasion was the Central Pa. Bigfoot and Cryptid Festival. Cryptids are animals that have been said to exist, but never proven to exist.
About 10 a.m. there was a sighting in Memorial Park of Bigfoot — the secret identify of Andrew Conway, of Tamaqua.
"i have the right height and there was a costume, it's hot," he said as people crowded around him for photos. Conway works for Area Services and they convinced him to don the costume.)
Don't tell Luken Greco, 11, and his brother, Levin, of Paxinos, that Bigfoot doesn't exist. "I think Bigfoot is in the forests," he said. "If I ever meet him I'll be careful."
Besides the hundreds of food and craft vendors, all with a Bigfoot theme, there was a Bigfoot calling contest, live music and other activities.
A Bigfoot water battle was also scheduled.
Jeff Sowers, of Lewisberry, said, "this is the first time I've come to a festival with this kind of theme. It's fun. The crafts and T-shirts all have a ool Sasquatch theme.]"
Franklin McCauley and his two children, Deborah and Rachel were there to show off their Bigfoot call, which Deborah, 10, had been practicing for days, said father McCauley. "I think if i make the best sound, Bigfoot will hear me."
Speakers. were scheduled throughout the day. Sean Forker, a scheduled speaker at the day-long festival said he encountered Bigfoot in Clearfield County, while camping in 2014.
McCauley was not so sure about the beast's existence, even though his two daughters were believers. Holding back a laugh he said. "Maybe someday we'll know for sure. I thought Bigfoot was only in the Himalayas."