MILTON — The Rotary Club of Milton is again hosting the Milton Harvest Festival 28 Mile Bike Race.
The annual Bike Race will be held Sept. 10. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Filbert Street in front of the Milton Borough Office Building.
Registration will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Milton Borough Office Building. Awards are given in numerous categories for place finishers.
For more information and to register go to: https://www.miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace or call Eric McDowell at 570-713-4884.