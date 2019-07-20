Valley probation and parole resources

Montour County Probation Department

Phone: 570-271-3030

Fax: 570-271-3049

Montour County

Courthouse

29 Mill St.

Danville, Pa., 17821

Programs offered:

Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) — Expanded to include second-time Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offenders. Electronic monitoring, intense supervisions and urinalysis are included in the program.

Treatment Court — Four-phase, 36-month program includes electric monitoring, treatment, court appearances, urinalysis and supervision for people convicted of drug related offenses and second-time DUIs. Requirements are decreased as the offender progresses through each phase for the first 16 months, at which time they can be transferred to regular supervision.

Northumberland County Probation Department

Phone: 570-495-2323

Fax: 570-988-4957

Northumberland County Courthouse

322 N. Second St., 4th Floor

Sunbury, Pa., 17801

Programs offered:

Behavioral Health Court — Program has a capacity of 20 participants and runs for 12 months. Offenders must have a drug/alcohol problem. Participants are assigned a case manager through the mental health system, a drug and alcohol counselor and is supervised by the probation office.

Community Service Program — For offenders required to perform community service as a condition of Treatment Court participation. Offenders who commit minor violations of their supervision can be placed in this program in lieu of violation proceedings.

DUI Court — Second- and third-time DUI offenders are the targets for this 12-month program. Offenders have frequent court contact, intensive supervision and counseling. Offenders are placed in general supervision for the remainder of their sentence after completion. Program capacity is 35.

Drug Court — For Intermediate Punishment offenders, this 18-month program includes intensive supervision, drug and alcohol testing and treatment and electric monitoring.

Veterans Court — Connects criminal offenders who are military veterans with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programs and services along with county-based services to find appropriate dispositions to charges.

Snyder County Probation Department

Phone: 570-837-4251

Fax: 570-837-5481

Snyder County

Courthouse

9 W. Market St.

Middleburg, Pa., 17842

Programs offered:

Alcohol Highway Safety School — Operated during the week by four probation officers certified in the program. The program operates on Saturdays as needed and is conducted at the Snyder County Prison for inmates required to participate.

Community Service Program — Matches offenders with private non-profit organizations or assigns them to services to be completed at the courthouse.

Court Reporting Network (CRN) Evaluations — Conducted by two probation officers.

DUI Awareness Day — Collaboration with the Pennsylvania DUI Association to hold a 1-day event to increase awareness in the community through education, activities and guest speakers. A DUI simulator is among the activities.

DUI Treatment Court — Program provides intensive supervision, electronic monitoring, weekly offender appearances before the court, alcohol counseling, community service and frequent contact with a probation officer. The treatment court for Union and Snyder counties is operated by the Court of Common Pleas, 17th Judicial District. It convenes every Wednesday and alternates between the county courthouses. The team includes judges, district attorneys, public defenders and probation officers.

Drug Outreach Program ─ Educational program for elementary, middle and high school students as early prevention. Presentations are made at schools, churches and other organizations.

Drug Treatment Court — The program’s goal is to return individuals to the community clean and sober with an improved quality of life and better equipped to maintain their sobriety Same team as DUI court.

Electronic Monitoring — Used for bail supervision cases, protection from abuse cases, and for Restrictive Intermediate Punishment (RIP) cases. It is sometimes used as a house arrest tool for inmates who have serious health issues.

Underage Drinking Classes — Three probation officers provide seven hours of education over two sessions. Offenders who agree to participate are referred by the Magisterial District Judge who reduces the fine if the offender successfully completes classes.

Work Release Program — Inmates are required to participate to be considered for parole. Program aims to acclimate inmates for release on parole supervision and provide them with employment.

Union County Probation Department

Phone: 570.524.8741

Fax: 570.524.8745

Union County Courthouse

103 S. Second St.

Lewisburg, Pa., 17837

Programs offered:

Union County Resource Center — Managed by the Community Action Center. Gaudenzia provides drug and alcohol assessments and individual and group counseling on site. General Educational Development provided by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. The center also provides access to computers for offenders to search for jobs, resume preparation and career counseling.

DUI Program — This Program includes Court Reporting Network (CRN) Evaluation, Alcohol Highway Safety School Instruction, and referral for counseling or treatment. Instruction is contracted out to Snyder County.

DUI Treatment Court — The Court of Common Pleas, 17th Judicial District, operates the Treatment Court for Union and Snyder counties. See the Snyder County listing for more details.

Drug Treatment Court — Another combined service. See Snyder County’s listing.

Justice Bridge Housing Project — Collaboration with the Union County Housing Authority to provide rental assistance to parole-eligible inmates who have no other plan.

Work Release Program — The department confirms employment, work schedules, transportation, processes payroll earnings, and performs drug and alcohol screenings on inmates granted work release. Union inmates housed in the Snyder County Prison can participate in the program through a cooperative arrangement between the department and the Prison.

— Source: Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole