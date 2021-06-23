HARRISBURG — A bill that would allow parents to give their kids a do-over extra year of school to make up for the 2020-2021 year disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic closings and operating changes, passed unanimously in the state House on Wednesday.
The measure already passed the state Senate in May but the House amended the bill to specify that the Department of Education produce a standard form for school districts to make available to parents to seek the extra year for their children. The Senate could vote on whether to concur on the House changes as soon as Thursday, said Erica Clayton Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
Gov. Tom Wolf hasn't taken a position on the legislation, yet, said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for the governor.
"The administration is neutral on the bill, but has concerns about the fiscal, staffing, and programmatic impacts to local school districts," she said.
State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery County, said he hopes lawmakers who voted to allow students to spend an extra year in school due to learning loss will also keep those students in mind as the state considers how much funding to allocate for schools in the state budget. The state’s budget is due by June 30.
“We need to fund schools,” he said. ”So these underfunded schools don’t have to suffer” from having to scramble to pay for equipment and make other changes that other schools can better afford.
State Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford County, said the measure providing an optional extra year of school is only available for students to make up this school year.
“This is a one-year thing,” he said. With $7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funding available, a portion of which is supposed to be devoted toward helping students overcome learning loss due to pandemic-driven school closings.
The measure is intended to provide balance in that under current law, school district officials have the sole authority to determine when a student is ready to advance a grade or not even though many students spent large chunks of the 2020-2021 school year studying at home, Topper said when the legislation was discussed by the House education committee last month.
Topper said there’s little reason to believe that families will take advantage of the option unless there have serious concerns about whether students are academically and socially prepared to advance a grade.
Lewisburg Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said this week the district has seven retentions at the elementary school level.
"If parents felt that their child should repeat a grade, we honored their request," Polinchock said. "Every situation is unique and given the disruptions some people experienced more with quarantines, etc., it is prudent to allow more time and opportunity for the students to be successful."
At Danville, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said there have been four formal parent requests at Danville's Primary school with perhaps another 25 more.
"At the Primary level, there have been parent-teacher meetings to discuss the child's progress," she said. "Many of these students are attending summer school so another discussion will be held at the end of the summer programs."
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said that in addition to allowing any student to choose to repeat their 2020-21 academic grade, the legislation would also require schools to allow special education students to remain in school even if they’ve reached the age of 21 when special education students typically age out of public school.
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.