LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) hosts top administrators with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency at noon on Nov. 11 for the next talk in BILL’s ongoing series of special presentations.
Executive Director Sue Auman and Operations Director Kim Amsler will discuss how the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency continues to address local needs during the pandemic.
Highlighted in this program will be the COVID-19 Basic Needs Delivery program, Rental Assistance Programs for COVID-affected families, and the innovative Union County Food Hub located at The Miller Center in partnership with the Lewisburg YMCA, Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health System.
The online presentation is free and will be available through Zoom. An optional in-person tour of The Food Hub at the Miller Center will be open for a limited number of people.
Advance registration is requested by Nov. 9. Visit https://forms.gle/Y1dzgx2qZiW48tWj9, call 570-522-0105 or email lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu and leave your name and email address.