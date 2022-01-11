LEWISBURG — A 400,000 square foot building is being erected at the Great Stream Commons industrial park, which has been mostly dormant for the last 20 years.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning & Economic Development, the county recently learned Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. would occupy the building, the largest construction project on the property.
“Through the state, they filed a KOZ (Keystone Opportunity Zone) application for tax incentives and listed Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. as the occupant of that building,” he said.
The structure is being built in the northern end of the 57-acre property sold last year to 17890 Russell Road LLC.
McLaughlin said the county previously had serious inquiries on the property but hinted state bureaucracy and other outside economic forces could be what has held back development since the county took ownership.
“We had one very large manufacturer who really liked Great Stream Commons,” McLaughlin said. “They ended up going to West Virginia because the (WV) state environmental permitting took half the time it would take in Pennsylvania. They flat out said that’s why they were going to West Virginia.”
Private interest in developing Great Stream Commons accelerated alongside the pandemic.
“The ironic part about this is we didn’t start moving real estate until COVID hit. That’s when this site really took off,” McLaughlin said.
He said he believes a combination of things led to the spark in interest.
McLaughlin said interest rates were low and access to money for capital investments were still good, which had companies rethinking strategies because supply chain interruptions were becoming an issue. Industry demands for products increased because people were home and consuming more than normal.
“It’s just luck. Honestly, we really tried hard to move it and sell it but I think sometimes it’s just being in the right place at the right time. Things just all fall together,” McLaughlin said.
The county purchased Great Stream Commons in the mid-1990s, assuming a $13 million debt, with intentions to develop it into a conceptual business park. The purchase also prevented planned construction of a hazardous waste incinerator on most of the property, which likely could have hindered economic growth and possible tourism opportunities.
The Target Corporation purchased 166 acres in 2006 for $7 million to develop a distribution center which did not come to fruition due to the economic decline which followed. In 2019, JM Industrial Realty purchased the property from Target for $3.75 million.
“We do know based on plans they submitted to the township, Moran Industries is looking to put up a warehouse on the former Target site,” McLaughlin said.
The county feels confident in the future of the property, he said.
McLaughlin said another 36-acre piece of property is under contract with River Run Foods out of Northumberland. The firm proposes a new facility at Great Common Streams which will be in addition to their Northumberland operation. He said as far as he knew they were not planning to move, but adding an additional facility.
Roughly 70% of requests which come in for economic development are companies seeking an existing building, which private developers potentially are in the process of constructing, according to McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said completion of Great Stream Commons is good for regional exposure, noting how the region is better collaborating on mutual interests.
“Historically, at one point, everybody was competing against either Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour, Lycoming and Columbia counties” to attract business and other development opportunities, he said.
When he got involved in economic development, McLaughlin said, he noticed some regions had little problem preventing economic growth in other regions in order to drive business elsewhere. “All they were doing was revealing warts about our region when they did that, and businesses look at that.”
Many hands were involved to get the site to this point, including efforts from current and previous boards of Union County commissioners, according to McLaughlin. “The folks at the state have been very, very supportive. Its been a real team effort.”
Focus Central Pennsylvania helped to bring more people to the table in order to spur development, he said.
“The one thing Focus did was they made this a regional issue, and said our goal should be to land these businesses somewhere in our region,” McLaughlin said. “Let’s make our region look good.”
Even if a business did not go to Great Stream Commons but instead to another county, “That’s still a win for the region because a lot of people go across the river to work every day and vice-versa.”
He said numbers were fairly even for residents going county-to-county for work.
“There’s thousands of people who leave Union County every day to work in a neighboring county,” he said.
But McLaughlin said he believes the region is in a good spot “to be successful and prosper. I really do.”
Moran Industries, parent company of JM Industrial Realty, was reached for comment but had no response at time of publication.