WATSONTOWN — A weekend fundraiser will give Valley bingo players a way to benefit a good cause and possibly win a designer handbag.
A Purse Bingo will be held on Sunday at the Watson Inn, on Market Street. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Profits will fund the annual Haunted Hotel, which raises money for local charities.
An early bird bingo will be held at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo starts at 1 p.m. Attendees can purchase advance tickets for 20 games for $25. Tickets at the door will be $30. Early bird and specials will be extra.
Wendy Shoemaker, organizer of the Purse Bingo along with her grown children, Kane and Kayla Shoemaker, has shopped at a number of places to supply the bingo with name-brand purses like COACH, Thirty-One, Michael Kors, FOSSIL and Vera Bradley.
The Shoemakers have collaborated for five years with Pam Showers, general manager of the Watson Inn, to put on the annual Haunted Hotel there. Their first year’s profits went to the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund, named for a beloved, late high school baseball and midget football coach who lived in Watsontown. Subsequent years have benefitted the Norman E. Buck Scholarship, Kids Café, National Night Out in Watsontown and a local family with medical bills.
“This is the first bingo we’re doing together,” Showers said, adding that the Watson Inn has hosted other purse bingos and they typically sell out. “We’re pretty excited. It’s a lot of fun. You can win a purse!”
Wendy Shoemaker said their goal is to sell 100 tickets for the Purse Bingo.
As much as the Shoemakers love putting the Haunted Hotel together, they’ve learned that they need to raise money to keep it going, especially because they try to add new scares and decorations to the spooky-friendly walk-through event every year. Fundraisers like the Purse Bingo help support the Haunted Hotel so it can continue to support community needs.
“Through the years we’ve done a lot of fundraising for different organizations,” Wendy Shoemaker said. “We like to spend our spare time doing things for the community.”
She pointed out that the admission price of $25 ($30 at the door) is a good value, especially when people can win a purse valued at $200.
“We’re going to be giving 12 door prizes away,” she said. “We hope people come out and have a good time.”
Advance tickets are available at the Watson Inn and “Watson Inn annual Haunted Hotel” on Facebook or by calling Shoemaker at 570-713-9845.
