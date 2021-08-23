Bucknell biology professor Marie Pizzorno leads a lunch-and-learn presentation on emerging viruses and vaccines Sept. 9.
“Emerging Viruses and How New Vaccine Technologies Can Fight Them” begins at noon at the Village Common, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg. The discussion is a special presentation by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
Pizzorno is a molecular virologist currently working on a virus that infects honeybees. Last semester, along with Deborah Sills in the civil and environmental engineering department, Pizzorno helped monitor campus wastewater for the presence of COVID RNA as a supplement to surveillance testing.
The professor will talk about the spread of the novel coronavirus and the exploration of novel technologies to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.
The educational presentation is free and open to all who are fully vaccinated. Masks must be worn indoors except when eating and drinking. A boxed lunch add-on can be purchased for $7 when registering. Doors for dining open at 11:30 a.m. followed by the noontime presentation.
Registration is required. RSVP before noon Sept. 1. Visit https://forms.gle/UthfTMwMHpvimjyc9, call 570-522-0105 or email lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu. If using the phone or email option, leave your name and email address.