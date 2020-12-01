WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of senators unveiled an approximately $908 billion stimulus proposal on Tuesday, aiming to break a months-long partisan impasse over providing emergency federal relief to the U.S. economy.
Congress has faced increasing pressure to approve additional economic relief since talks between the White House and House Democrats collapsed, first over the summer and then again in the fall ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
With negotiations among congressional leaders at an impasse, rank-and-file senators in both parties have for several weeks worked together on a proposal that could break the logjam. Several centrist lawmakers in the Senate - including Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine - held a press conference Tuesday morning to push their new bipartisan agreement as a template for legislation that could pass Congress as the economy faces increasing strain from a winter surge in coronavirus cases.
"Our action to provide emergency relief is needed now more than ever before. The people need to know we are not going to leave until we get something accomplished," Manchin said, flanked by about a half-dozen lawmakers. "I'm committed to seeing this through."
The plan circulated by the bipartisan group is light on details but seeks to reach a middle ground on numerous contentious economic issues.
It would provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for four months - a lower amount than the $600 per week sought by Democrats, while still offering substantial relief to tens of millions of jobless Americans. The agreement includes $160 billion in funding for state and local governments, a key Democratic priority opposed by most Republicans, as well as a temporary moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against firms and other entities - a key Republican priority opposed by most Democrats. The measure also includes funding for small businesses, schools, health care, transit authorities, and student loans, among other measures.
Aides close to the effort described details as fluid and subject to change.
The effort still faces enormous hurdles, and most congressional aides are skeptical that the push will successfully turn into new legislation. President Trump's negotiators have remained at odds for months with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over multiple critical aspects of stimulus legislation, while Senate Republicans led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were broadly uncomfortable with the amount of spending pushed at times by the White House.
But the substantive efforts at a compromise in the Senate reflect growing agitation from influential senators against the hard-line stances of their respective leaders, who have struggled to reach another round of coronavirus relief aid even as the economy continues to suffer under the weight of the pandemic.
McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have publicly traded barbs, with McConnell on Monday accusing Democrats of "all or nothing obstruction." Schumer said in a floor speech that "both sides must give" but also trashed McConnell for advancing a GOP wish-list in stimulus talks.
Some lawmakers have hoped that elements of a bipartisan stimulus deal could be added to the spending bill required to avoid a Dec. 11 government shutdown, although that could complicate the must-pass legislation.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi are scheduled to speak over the phone at 1pm on Tuesday, according to an official familiar with the plans. They expected to discuss both the must-pass government spending bill and stimulus efforts.
Economists have warned of devastating consequences for the economy and millions of Americans if no stimulus deal is passed. A number of relief programs are set to expire at the end of the year; 12 million Americans are on pace to lose their jobless benefits, and protections for renters and student borrowers are also set to expire.
The White House has largely abandoned its aggressive push for stimulus since Trump lost the Nov. 3 presidential election. It is also unclear whether President-elect Joe Biden will push Democrats to accept a smaller package, although some of his economic advisers have been adamant that a stimulus deal must be urgently passed even if it is smaller than what Democrats prefer.
The bipartisan agreement includes about $288 billion in funding in support for small businesses, including through the Paycheck Protection Program and other business aid. It also includes $45 billion for transportation agencies; $82 billion for education; $26 billion in nutrition assistance; and $16 billion in health care, including to help with vaccine distribution and testing and tracing of the coronavirus.
The effort was expected to leave out a second round of $1,200 stimulus payments, as a way to bring down its overall price tag, even though that measure is supported by both Trump and Pelosi.
The measure may face opposition from both flanks, with liberals opposed to the liability shield and conservatives opposed to spending more money to help the economy. At the press conference, Romney stressed that he is a deficit hawk and that the proposal cost far less than the $1.8 trillion pushed earlier by White House officials. He also said the legislation was partially funded by more than $500 billion in unspent money from the Cares Act, reducing the amount of new spending it entailed.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, spoke positively of the bipartisan effort and urged lawmakers to quickly approve emergency financial help.
"More will be needed later, but immediate relief is needed now," Nelson said. "That's what the senators are talking about. We cannot wait."