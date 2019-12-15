LEWISBURG — Birdwatchers in Union County saw species such as the peregrine falcon, merlin falcon, fox sparrow and plenty of bald eagles during the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Sunday, according to Allen Schweinsberg, coordinator of the local Seven Mountains Audubon Society chapter.
Schweinsberg, his wife, and others from Seven Mountains took part in the annual count along with birders across the country.
Audubon has been counting species in this manner in a two-to-three week period around Christmas for more than 100 years.
“We have a lot of bald eagles,” said Schweinsberg, of Lewisburg. “They are nesting in the area and they hang around all year round.”
He said other birds spotted included a lot of water fowl, such as the common goldeneye, common mergansers, some hooded mergansers, winter wrens.
He said, though the final count is not completed.
He said the “nasty wind” was a hindrance as it made many birders uncomfortable and the bird hunkered down. Bird activity dies down anyway around mid-morning. But the people stuck it out.
“Some of us are out before daylight, several of us at 5 o’clock in the morning listening for owls,” Schweinsberg said. “We found three different kinds of owls.”