HARRISBURG — Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, has granted a dispensation from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17 for the celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day.
Saint Patrick is the principal patron of the Diocese of Harrisburg and the patron of the Diocesan Cathedral, "making this a day of rejoicing within our Diocesan Church and a fitting occasion to break from the penitential nature of the Lenten season," Gainer wrote in a news release.
It is not required that Catholics make use of this dispensation, Gainer said. However, Catholics who voluntarily choose to follow this dispensation are encouraged to abstain from meat on some other day as part of their penitential practices during Lent.