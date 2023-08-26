LEWISBURG — Zimbabwe native Omuhle Ndhlovu's poem about her country drew applause and encouragement from the crowd at Bucknell University campus during an event held by the Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives and Cultures.
A sophomore studying chemical engineering at Bucknell, Ndhlovu said she's "passionate about public speaking" and appreciated the chance to showcase her interests and her native language during Saturday's event.
"There's room for me to explore" she said.
The annual "back to campus" event is an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and members of the broader community to gather to eat and enjoy artistic performances in celebration of Black culture.
The large crowd gathered on the campus grounds left Griot Institute director and history professor Cymone Fourshey beaming.
"It's so cool to see people from all around the world," said junior Vivian Kuang, who participated in a poetry reading and dancing and singing performance with members of Arts First.
Ninah Jackson, an intern with the Griot Institute, said these type of events are meant to unite the community.
"It goes beyond the student experience," she said of the educational nature of the event that features performances, discussion and collaboration.
Sabrina Harris, of Lewisburg, brought her two children, ages 8 and 5, to the campus event.
"We like the music," as the trio headed to pick up free shaved ice.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the annual celebration is a way to help students of color realize they're not alone during their time at Bucknell and enlighten the community about other cultures.
"It's important to build community because we very often don't have visible diversity in this area," said Alvarez, a 2006 Bucknell graduate who served several years as president of the university's Black Alumni Association.
Of the nearly 3,750 students attending Bucknell, 20 percent are students of color. Seven percent identify as Hispanic or Latino; 5 percent as Asian; 4 percent as Black and 4 percent as multiple ethnicities.
Alvarez said community events that highlight diversity are important, particularly at the start of a school year when freshman students are arriving on campus.
"They get to see people who look like them and have similar experiences," she said.
Milton resident Chris Scofield said she came out to experience "the community spirit."
She was especially looking forward to the Soul in Motion African Dance and Drum Ensemble, of Germantown, Md., who regaled the crowd with its performance just as a group of prospective students were touring the campus.
"That was awesome," said Isa Lamparter, 11, Lewisburg, who interacted with the dancers as they made their way through the campus.