STATE COLLEGE — Anthony Leonard, 34, doesn’t have to search too far into his memory to find examples of prejudices he’s faced as a Black man in State College.
He said he has heard of recent examples of racism faced by friends, too.
“It’s been interesting,” Leonard said. “I’ve heard a friend recently who said that some lady cut her off (while driving) and then called her the n-word and then drove off.”
Leonard said trips to the grocery store and the use of the self-serve checkout lanes at times have given him a simple reminder that there is prejudice in the town he’s called home for the last five years.
“There have been times, though, where my (8-year-old) daughter (has) caught onto this that when we are scanning," Leonard said. "Sometimes, there will be white people there that are checking people and stuff like that. They won’t be paying too much attention until I come up to scan my items. My daughter was about to call them out, and I was like, ‘Just let it go.’ She was like, ‘Hey. How come they’re staring a little bit more at you than everybody else?’”
In an attempt to preserve the youth and innocence of his 8-year-old daughter, Aliyah, Leonard said he hasn’t yet fully discussed with her the reality of racism in America. It’s a difficult conversation to have with a child whose perception of the world is still untainted. He said the subject is one she will grasp better, which will make the talk a bit easier.
“She’s young, and she’s very kind of naïve,” Leonard said. “So she’ll see things, but it doesn’t click. She doesn’t put two and two together, which is kind of a good thing, maybe not. For me, I just try to avoid it a little bit because I feel like she’s too young to kind of fully grasp what’s going on. I don’t want her to paint a horrible picture of white people or these types of people who are just looking at us. So it’s a really tough subject for me.”
Despite the full armor of protection from Leonard, the sad reality has still found ways to surface. He said he, his daughter and friends were visiting Knoebels several years ago, and one of the younger children in the group made a negative comment about his daughter.
“Aliyah’s mother at the time was there, and she overheard one of the girls go, ‘Well, Aliyah, you’re not as pretty as us because you’re skin’s a different color than ours,’” he recalled.
As a loving father would, Leonard firmly addressed the situation.
“I said it in earshot of her parents so that they could hear,” Leonard said. “I’m not shy. If you guys have something to say, you can say it, too. I spoke to all the kids, all three of them, and I was like, ‘And don’t let me hear that brought up again.’ I get it, they’re young kids. They don’t know any better, but I believe sometimes that hatred is taught.”
After three decades, Leonard isn’t too surprised when faced with what he calls blatant bigotry anymore. He recalls his earlier years of applying for jobs in Waymart, Pennsylvania, and feeling he was denied simply because of the color of his skin. While some employers were more discreet in their tactics, others were outright blatant, he said.
Not all of Leonard’s experiences in State College, however, have been negative. As Leonard said during the couple of times he’s been pulled over while driving in State College officers have exhibited a level of professionalism and respect. As a former member of the law enforcement community, it’s earned his approval.
“I have to admit, they’re pretty professional around here,” he said. “That is one thing I will say. A lot of them have pulled me over and have said, ‘Hey, I’m officer so and so and blah, blah, blah, and they’ve been pretty professional with me so far.”