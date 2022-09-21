Dr. James Blankenship, longtime cardiologist at Geisinger Medical Center, who left in 2020, is back in town this week to accept a prestigious award from the Boy Scouts of America.
At a dinner at the Pine Barn Inn on Wednesday, the Columbia-Montour Council presented him with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award (DESA). A highly selective national honor, it is given to those who earned their Eagle Scout award at least 25 years ago and “have achieved extraordinary national-level recognition, fame, or eminence within their profession and/or service to the nation, along with a strong record of voluntary service to their community.”
Just 3,000 men have been recognized as DESA honorees in the 53 years since the award was created. Blankenship’s award is only the second in the Columbia-Montour Council.
In the 50 years since he earned his Eagle rank in New Jersey, Blankenship has been a busy man. In addition to a distinguished career as an interventional cardiologist, with service nationally on professional committees and FDA panels, he has published more than 150 peer-reviewed articles in medical journals and led at least 19 medical mission teams, mostly in the Dominican Republic. He has also been a Scout leader and on the Executive Committee for the Boy Scouts here in Pennsylvania, has taught Sunday School and served on the Deacon Board at the First Baptist Church in Danville, has coached youth sports, and has run marathons and climbed some of the world’s tallest mountains.
Two years ago, Blankenship moved with his wife, Mary, to Albuquerque, N.M., to be near their grandchildren. At present, he is a professor of medicine at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and a practicing interventional cardiologist there.
Chris Klock, who worked with Blankenship on the executive board of the Columbia-Montour Council, was instrumental in nominating him for DESA.
“He is the essence of an Eagle Scout,” said Klock. “He’s a man of faith and integrity, and very humble.
“We almost had to talk him into accepting this award. Jim’s work is very important to him, but getting credit is not important to him. That’s why he is so deserving.”
Blankenship believes deeply in the Scouting program.
“It’s unique in being character-based. Its motto, law, and slogan have stood the test of time,” he said.
Blankenship feels that the Scout law every Scout knows by heart — “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent” — is especially helpful to call up in times of crisis, such as the COVID pandemic.
As a youth, Blankenship was an active Scout until the age of 18, then rejoined as a leader when his sons Bart and Peter reached Scouting age. He served as Cub Scout leader and then Scoutmaster of Troop 37 in Mooresburg. Later he joined the Council’s Executive Board.
He noted that Scouting’s outdoor program plays a crucial role in developing character and feels that “as the country becomes urban-centered and suburban-centered, the outdoor experience becomes more important. Without Boy Scouts, many may not get the chance to experience open country.”
Blankenship recounted how, when leaving the hospital after work one day recently, he saw an older woman struggling with a big suitcase and large bag. He stepped forward and offered to carry her load to her car. When she thanked him, without a moment’s hesitation, he responded, “I’m a Boy Scout. That was my good turn of the day.”
Blankenship has done many good turns over the years. When he was a senior at Cornell, he set his sights on a Ph.D. in biology and a lifetime of research. He was studying a particular enzyme in the lab at the time, and realized, “I could do this for the rest of my life and never make a difference.” With his strong faith in God and love of helping others, he decided medicine might be a better fit. “I had taken all the pre-med courses anyway,” he said. So he entered medical school at Cornell.
He came to Geisinger in 1989 as an interventional cardiologist. In his 31 years at Geisinger, he led the cardiology department for 11 of those and the Heart Institute for the Geisinger Health System from 2016-2020. Doing cardiac catheterizations every day, he saw a need to speed up the time between the ER and the catheter lab for patients in cardiac distress. According to Dr. Mark Poler, who saw him in action, Dr. Blankenship worked with every person along that network and created a model that reduced transit time from several hours down to 22 minutes. Geisinger later adopted that model to help stroke patients as well, said Poler.
Rev. Dawes Dunham, his pastor at the First Baptist Church in Danville, became a good friend and, on one occasion, his patient.
“Jim has a servant’s heart,” Dunham said. “As his patient, I saw how those he works with value him and how well he treats everyone. Whoever he is talking to, he values them.
“His genuine love for God and other people leads to a willingness and desire to serve others all around the world.”
Dr. Blankenship’s medical mission work began in 1985 on a trip to the Dominican Republic with a “mom and pop” mission started by a minister and his wife from Ohio. Blankenship went back year after year and has watched the project grow from a small clinic to a larger hospital. They have also built a school and in March 2023, they expect to open a teaching hospital there.
“I have been blessed to watch that transformation,” Blankenship said. “The Americans have provided the doctors and much of the money, while the locals do the work and administration.”
At a recent flag-raising ceremony he attended at the school, he was pleased to see that many of the kids who came through the school are now its teachers.
“It was started for kids from the barrios,” he said, “but now the rich from the cities want their kids to go there, too.”
In all, Blankenship has done at least 19 mission trips, many with his wife Mary, not only to the Dominican Republic but other Latin American countries. His first such trip, in 1980, as a medical student to a Cambodian refugee camp, helped cement his certainty that medicine was the right field for him.
“In mission work,” he said, “you always feel you get more out of it than you put into it.”
While in Danville, Blankenship’s three children — Leah, Bart, and Peter — drew him into youth volunteer activities closer to home. In addition to leading Cub and Boy Scout troops, he taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church for 12 years. He also coached seven soccer and youth basketball teams.
He is an avid runner and hiker. Climbing mountains started “as something to do with the kids,” he said.
In 2015, he summited Mount Kilimanjaro (19,300 feet) with his three kids. Other successful climbs were Mount Aconcagua (22,600 feet) in Argentina, Mount Rainier in Washington, and Mount Washington in New Hampshire, which he summited in winter seven times. In 2021, he climbed Mount McKinley with his son. “It was just too cold for me to make it all the way to the top,” he said. His son, Bart, climbed on to the summit, which was 20,310 feet.
Now, in his new home in Albuquerque with the Sandia mountains just 10 minutes away, he routinely does a 1,000-foot climb in the early morning to enjoy the view.
When asked about his new home, he says it is “hot, burning, and dry.” Forest fires have come near, and “the Rio Grande is so dry you can walk across it without getting wet.”
Albuquerque, at 5,000 feet, is not so hot as other southwestern cities, he said, and he likes its diversity. New Mexico’s population is a “minority majority,” he said, with 12% Native American and 46% Hispanic, very different from central Pennsylvania. “I am trying to learn Spanish,” he said.
Blankenship misses all the people he knew in Danville. Being in one place for 30 years, he said, “you knew the arc of people’s lives. It was an ongoing dialogue that I took for granted. When you move, that’s all gone. I find myself wondering about people back here and wishing I could check up on them.”