Blaze heavily damages home

A large propane tank and lack of water contributed to a rapidly spreading fire that heavily damaged an East Buffalo Township home late Wednesday night.
According to William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount, crews were called to a home at 3 Field of Dreams Lane, south of the Bucknell Golf Club around 10:26 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, the two-story structure was fully engulfed after a fire that started in an attached garage extended into the residence.
Two adults were home when the fire broke out. Both escaped unharmed.
Blount said the residence sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. Three cats were rescued from the fire.
Blount said the efforts to battle the blaze were hindered by a "200-pound propane cylinder adjacent to the residence that contributed to rapid fire spread. In addition, the residence is located in a non-hydrated area and a water shuttle operation was conducted to ensure an adequate water supply."
The large tank was located against the back wall of the residence and Blount said an escape valve allowing gas to escape accelerated the fire.
"When a large cylinder is impinged by fire it heats the contents inside to a boiling point," Blount said. "These cylinders have a relief valve which allows for the built-up gas to escape. As that occurs it ignites and creates a torch-like effect that contributes to rapid fire growth."
A state fire marshal was not on the scene on Thursday, but Blount said they will visit in the next day or so.
The William Cameron Engine Company was assisted on the scene by Union Township Fire Department, New Berlin Fire Department, White Deer Township Fire Department, the Mifflinburg Hose Company, as well as the Shamokin Dam Fire department along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.