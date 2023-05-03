Blood donors through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card from the American Red Cross.
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.
As a thank-you, all who give May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20-31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, May 1-31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Interested citizens can visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to set up an appointment to donate.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER