BLOOMSBURG — The controversial dirt track races on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds won’t make it past the starting line during fair week.
The fair directors decided to cancel the races, which were scheduled for the last day of the fair — Oct. 2 — just for this fair.
Races held in past weeks this summer have drawn complaints from nearby residents about the noise and dust the races created. Fair officials said they have been working on lessening both.
The fairgrounds still will host the races, including one this Sunday, but the races at the 166th Bloomsburg Fair were canceled for several reasons, fair officials said.
“Due to logistical consequences the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway management has regrettably made a decision to cancel the planned Saturday, October 2, double-header race program that was to be run in conjunction with Clinton County Speedway,” read a statement fair officials released this week.
“As a new facility just getting our feet wet we are continuing to learn and grow from the positives and negatives in race track promoting, and after much consideration we have realized it would be in everyone’s best interest to not proceed with this event, as we see several factors not plausible at this time to make it happen correctly.”
The races would have been the first time since 1985 that auto races were held during fair week. The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Sprint Cars and American Racing Drivers Club (ARDC) Midgets were scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the fair and then later that same evening at Clinton County.
Brian Wawroski, superintendent of grandstand and the race director, said the pits for the dirt track racing would have had to be moved to the horse racing track to hold the car races.
“That’s not the only reason,” Wawroski said.
Crews also would have had to wet down the track between races so dust would not blow outside of the track and onto food stands and elsewhere on the fairgrounds.
“Any race track has dust,” Wawroski said. “We don’t feel comfortable. We don’t want (dust) to go through town, through vendors, people.”
He said wetting down the track would require long intermissions between races.
“Then the racers would be mad at us,” he said. “They won’t want to race for five hours.”
He said the drivers understood why the fair was canceling the races.
“We told them about it over the weekend,” Wawroski said. “They appreciate it when they get a heads-up.”
He said the fair would host the races in future years once the logistics are worked out.
“We were certainly looking forward to having auto racing back at the fair after so many years with PASS and ARDC, but unfortunately this decision is necessary,” the statement read.
The track will host two remaining events this year — this Sunday at 6 p.m. and on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.