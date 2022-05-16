The Daily Item
Crumbling Bloom Road will be partially closed for more than a mile for the next three days as a state Department of Transportation road crew patches large potholes along the heavily traveled Mahoning Township road.
PennDOT reports that lane closures along Bloom Road will be in place, weather permitting, from Academy Avenue — at the entrance to Geisinger — to Woodbine Lane.
Roadwork is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to allow crews time to fill in scattered patches that have emerged along portions of the road.
According to PennDOT’s Annual Average Daily Traffic analysis, nearly 10,000 vehicles a day drive on Bloom Road from the Danville borough-Mahoning Township to near Woodbine Lane. AADT is the typical daily traffic on a road segment for all the days in a week, over a one-year period. By comparison, Route 11, which parallels Bloom Road to the south and connects Danville to Bloomsburg, has about 14,000.
PennDOT microsurfaced the road several years ago with a protective thin layer of asphalt emulsion mixed with finely crushed stone. The microsurfacing, or microcoating, is designed to extend the life of the road surface.
In Bloom Road’s case, it did not last the five years PennDOT expected it to last. Today, Bloom Road is pockmarked in places with divots in the asphalt or lined with vein-like cracks that reach across each of the two lanes. Drivers familiar with the road tend to drive near the fog line or near the center of the road to avoid the holes.
When work begins this week, drivers should expect alternating lane restrictions controlled by flaggers where work is being performed and PennDOT is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes during the scheduled work.