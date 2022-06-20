BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Police Department will partner with the Town of Bloomsburg Police Department to implement ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics) training for all officers in Bloomsburg and surrounding areas. Next month's training will be paid for with a $33,000 grant to the Town police through the Arconic Foundation.
Since 2008, the Arconic Foundation has provided over $1.8 million to nonprofit and community organizations in and around the Bloomsburg area that focus on enhancing education, promoting environmental sustainability, and advancing social equity. Kawneer, located in Bloomsburg, is part of Arconic Corporation which operates 21 manufacturing sites throughout the world.
Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics is a use-of-force Training Guide designed to fill a critical gap in training police officers in how to respond to volatile situations in which subjects are behaving erratically and often dangerously but do not possess a firearm. The Training Guide includes model lesson plans and support materials in decision-making, crisis recognition and response, tactical communications and negotiations, and operational safety tactics. ICAT then integrates these skills and provides opportunities to practice them through video case studies and scenario-based training exercises.
The ICAT Training Guide focuses on four key areas: Patrol officer response; Non-firearms incidents; Integration of crisis recognition/intervention, communications, and tactic; Officer safety and wellness.
— THE DAILY ITEM