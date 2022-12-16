BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Police Department, part of Commonwealth University, was awarded $295,531, the largest of the five grants distributed in Columbia County, from the Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) program.
The money will fund a new emergency radio system for the campus police. Among the items to be purchased will be new repeaters on Nelson Field House, Lycoming Hall, and the Andruss Library. Also, new handheld radios for each officer, new radios for each cruiser, and new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) software.
More than 220 law enforcement agencies, and county district attorneys' offices throughout Pennsylvania were awarded part of $170 million from Gov. Tom Wolf through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.
The new system will also allow Bloomsburg University police to communicate with the Town of Bloomsburg police since their systems are not currently compatible.